LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/18/2019

Overnight, cloudy with a chance of light rain, light snow or light freezing rain. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light wind.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of light rain, light snow or light freezing rain. Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of light rain, light snow or light freezing rain. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, cloudy with a chance of light rain or light snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain or snow. Freezing rain is possible for the Western U.P. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, cloudy with rain. Snow or freezing rain in the Western U.P. Rain to snow from west to east in the middle to late afternoon. East to southeast wind turning east to northeast 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.