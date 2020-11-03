LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/2/2020

Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will range from around 50 in the Eastern U.P. to around 60 in the far Western U.P. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday and Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.