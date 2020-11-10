LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/9/2020

Overnight, cloudy with rain. Gusty winds. Temperatures by the early morning hours will range from the 30s in the Western U.P. to the 40s to around 50 in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain. Temperatures will range from the 30s west of Marquette to the 40s in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning north to northeast.



Tuesday night, cloudy with rain. Wintry precipitation or snow west of Marquette. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, 20s for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts becoming west to southwest.

Wednesday, becoming sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and sunshine with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with rain showers or snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.