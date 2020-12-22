LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/21/2020

Overnight, mostly cloudy with some lingering snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the teens. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Winds becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry precipitation. Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures around 30 or the 30s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with some rain showers or possibly some snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, turning much colder from west to east with rain showers changing to snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for inland areas west of Marquette to the teens to around 20 for the Eastern U.P. Wind chills will be at or below zero. Winds becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, lake effect snow showers with gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Wind chills will be at or below zero. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night (Christmas Eve), lake effect snow showers with gusty winds. Very cold with very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will range from at or below zero for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday (Christmas Day), some lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Very low wind chills possible in the morning. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night (Christmas Night), a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will range from around 0 or the single digits for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.