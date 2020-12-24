LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/23/2020

Overnight, rain showers to snow showers from west to east across the U.P. Snow could be heavy in the far Western U.P. and parts of the Keweenaw Peninsula. Windy. Temperatures by the early morning will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Wind chills will be in the single digits or below zero. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 25 to 35 MPH with higher gusts.

Later Today, snow showers and wind. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Wind chills will be at or below zero. North to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Christmas Eve, lake effect snow showers and wind. Otherwise, a little clearing outside of the lake effect snow. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens along the Great Lakes. Wind chills will be at or below zero. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Christmas Day, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, some lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, a little clearing outside of the lake effect snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 along the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.