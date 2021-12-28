Overnight, a few lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s near the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, cloudy with snow or a wintry mix. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, some snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the teens and 20s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 right along the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night (New Year’s Eve), a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the teens to around 20 right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday (New Year’s Day), mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the teens right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the teens right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.