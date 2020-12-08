LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2020

Tonight, light wintry precipitation in a few spots. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some wind possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30 (coldest temperatures inland). East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with possible snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with possible snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.