LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/1/2021

Overnight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, lake effect snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 20s closer to Lake Superior to the 30s closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some inland spots will fall into the single digits. Wind becoming light and variable.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, increasing clouds. A chance of snow west of Marquette. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with snow. Rain or a wintry mix is possible in some locations (especially in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan). Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday night, cloudy with snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures west of Marquette). South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts turning west to northwest during the overnight.



Friday, cloudy with snow showers and wind. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures west of Marquette). West to northwest to north to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, cloudy with snow showers and wind. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, at or below zero for inland areas west of Marquette, around 10 above or the teens for the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. Very low wind chills possible. High temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Dangerous wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be 0 to -10, -10 to -20 for inland areas west of Marquette, single digits right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. Very low to dangerous wind chills possible. High temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Dangerous wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be be 0 to -10, -10 to -20 for inland areas west of Marquette, single digits right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Very low to dangerous wind chills possible. High temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.