Overnight, cloudy with some snow. Snow could be heavy at times. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with snow. Snow could be heavy at times. Gusty winds could cause blowing and drifting snow. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with snow. Snow could be heavy at times. Gusty winds could cause blowing and drifting snow. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts becoming north to northwest late.



Wednesday, scattered snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be below zero, perhaps well below zero in a few inland areas. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits, a few inland areas could fall into the single digits. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits, a few inland areas could fall into the single digits. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming west to southwest late.



Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts becoming west to northwest late.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below zero. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.