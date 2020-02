LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/24/2020

MARQUETTE, MIch. (WJMN) - At the time, many people were starting to feel the snow would never stop during the Winter storm that hit the Upper Peninsula on February 24, 2019.

But today, temperatures will be a tad colder with the clouds picking up the pace a little. More clouds move in tonight and we could see some freezing drizzle in the higher terrain of Marquette County and in the higher terrain of the far Western U.P.