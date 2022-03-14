Overnight, areas of fog or freezing fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, areas of fog or freezing fog (especially in the morning). Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, fog, or freezing fog can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, fog, or freezing fog can’t be ruled out (especially in the morning). Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday night, fog, or freezing fog can’t be ruled out. Also, rain or a wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy. Rain or a wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.