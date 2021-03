LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/8/2021

Today, sunshine (especially in the afternoon) . High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest to south to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.