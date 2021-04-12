LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/12/2021

Overnight, cloudy with rain showers and areas of fog. Wintry precipitation is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with rain showers and areas of fog. Wintry precipitation is possible in the morning inland west of Marquette. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light west to northwest wind.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a few possible rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 30s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Superior). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 30s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 30s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.