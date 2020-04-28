LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/27/2020

Overnight, areas of fog… possibly dense. Otherwise, a chance of light rain or drizzle. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. Light wind.



Tuesday, areas of fog in the morning… possibly dense. Otherwise, cloudy with a chance of rain. Some fog is possible along the shorelines of the Great Lakes in the afternoon. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, cloudy with rain. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday, cloudy with rain and wind. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday Night, cloudy with rain showers and wind. A rain/snow mix is possible in the higher terrain west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with some rain showers and wind. A rain/snow mix is possible in the higher terrain west of Marquette in the morning. Some clearing is possible late in the day. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, becoming mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.