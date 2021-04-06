LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/5/2021

Overnight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Temperatures will range from the 40s in the Eastern U.P. to the 50s west of Marquette. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s, some spots could jump into the 60s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some spots could fall into the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday through Saturday, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. High temperatures during the day will be around 50 or the 50s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures at night will be around 40 or the 40s, some spots could fall into the 30s.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures during the day will be in the 40s and 50s. Low temperatures at night will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures inland).