LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/10/2021

Overnight, a few rain showers or a few snow showers are possible in some U.P. spots. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, a few inland spots could fall into the 20s. Winds becoming light and variable.



Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.