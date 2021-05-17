LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/17/2021

Zone Forecast Product for western and central Upper Michigan National Weather Service Marquette MI 726 PM EDT Mon May 17 2021 Marquette- Including the cities of Gwinn and Marquette 726 PM EDT Mon May 17 2021 TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47 inland to around 53 at the shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest overnight. TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. South winds 5 to 15 mph. TUESDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog overnight. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph. WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 58. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. THURSDAY...Warmer. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Chance of rain 40 percent. THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 59. Highs around 77 inland to around 69 at the shore. Chance of rain 50 percent. FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 57. SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 79 inland to around 71 at the shore. Chance of rain 40 percent. SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 48 to 53. SUNDAY...Cooler. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain 60 percent. SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 45. Highs around 62. Delta- Including the cities of Escanaba and Gladstone 726 PM EDT Mon May 17 2021 TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming light overnight. TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76 inland to around 66 at the shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then cloudy with showers likely overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 51. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 69 inland to around 62 at the shore. South winds 5 to 15 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 58. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. THURSDAY...Warmer. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 76 inland to around 68 at the shore. Chance of rain 30 percent. THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 56 to 61. FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 79 inland to around 72 at the shore. Chance of rain 40 percent. FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 57. SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 79 inland to around 72 at the shore. Chance of rain 40 percent. SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 54. Chance of rain 40 percent. SUNDAY...Cooler. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68. Chance of rain 60 percent. SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 48. Highs around 65.