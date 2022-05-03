Overnight, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Winds becoming north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain in the morning. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.