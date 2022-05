STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 325 PM EDT MON MAY 23 2022 /225 PM CDT MON MAY 23 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. AREAS OF FROST. LOWS 33 TO 41. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 60 TO 72...WARMEST INTERIOR WEST. TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS NEAR THE WISCONSIN BORDER LATE. LOWS 40 TO 46. WEDNESDAY...RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS 54 TO 60. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...RAIN SHOWERS. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. LOWS 42 TO 48. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 60. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY BECOMING SUNNY. LOWS 42 TO 48. HIGHS 60 TO 66. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 40 TO 48. HIGHS 66 TO 72.