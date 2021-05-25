LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/24/2021

Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures near Lake Michigan). South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Michigan). South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures near Lake Superior). West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures will be near Lake Superior). West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). Wind becoming light and variable.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast to south to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.



Monday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.