LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/30/2021

Overnight, mostly clear. Patchy fog in some U.P. locations. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s lows are possible. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.