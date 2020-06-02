LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 6/1/2020

Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly clear with some patchy fog. Low temperatures will range from the 50s in the Eastern U.P. to the 60s in the Western U.P. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday mostly sunny and very warm. A slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 80s, around 90 or the 90s west of Escanaba and along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, widely scattered thunderstorms possible. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some areas could fall into the 40s. Light to south to southwest wind.



Thursday, mostly sunny. Scattered rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, scattered rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.