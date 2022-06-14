Rest of tonight, partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Later today, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 70s in the Eastern U.P. to around 90 for the far Western U.P. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds possible (especially near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties). Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts turning south to southwest.



Wednesday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly cloudy. Gusty winds, windy conditions possible in the Keweenaw Peninsula. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula).



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures maybe cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in in the 40s to around 50. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.