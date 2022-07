STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 328 PM EDT MON JUL 11 2022 /228 PM CDT MON JUL 11 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 52 TO 63...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 57 TO 76...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF EVENING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS FAR WEST AND SOUTH. LOWS 47 TO 56. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 63 TO 75...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...CLEAR. LOWS 42 TO 54...WARMEST NEAR THE GREAT LAKES SHORELINES. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 69 TO 80...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 52 TO 60. HIGHS 73 TO 81. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 58 TO 64. HIGHS 71 TO 80.