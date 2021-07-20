LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 7/19/2021

Rest Of Tonight, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, but turn cooler around sunrise.



Tuesday, some cloud cover and a slight chance of rain in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s, 70s near the Wisconsin/Michigan border and near Lake MIchigan, 50s to around 60 near Lake Superior. North to northwest to north to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. Light north wind.



Wednesday, increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with some rain showers and possible thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast to south to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.