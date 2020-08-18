LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/17/2020

Overnight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes, possibly around 60 near the immediate shoreline of Lake Superior. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, some cloud cover with a chance of rain west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light south wind.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Light north to northwest wind.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 near Lake Superior. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 near Lake Superior. Light and variable wind.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.