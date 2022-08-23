Rest of tonight, areas of fog possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Later today, patchy fog is possible in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Rain and thunderstorms are possible in some U.P. spots in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Winds becoming north to northeast 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Light north to northwest wind.



Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.