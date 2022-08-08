Overnight, areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas will fall into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming light and variable.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Winds becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South to southwest to west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain (mainly closer to Lake Michigan). Otherwise, expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures in the afternoon will range from the 60s right along Lake Superior to around 80 or the 80s in the South-Central U.P. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming light and variable.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night and Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.