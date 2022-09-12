Overnight, some rain showers in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, clearing skies from west to east during the overnight. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 40 or the 40s for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northeast to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Later today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning north to northwest.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North to northwest to north to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. The best rain chances will be west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning east to southeast.



Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be mainly in the 50s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Weekend, a chance of rain both days. High temperatures will be mainly in the 70s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.