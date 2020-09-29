LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/29/2020

Overnight, cloudy with a few rain showers and some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. North to northeast wind becoming north to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind becoming west to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with rain showers and some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, cloudy with rain showers and some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday, cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. A rain/snow mix is possible late in the day for inland and higher terrain areas west of Marquette. High temperatures will be in the 40s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with rain showers or rain/snow showers. Snow showers for inland and higher terrain areas west of Marquette. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s to around 40 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.