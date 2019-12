LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/30/2019

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 1126 PM EST MON DEC 30 2019 /1026 PM CST MON DEC 30 2019/ ...WINTER STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF WESTERN AND NORTHERN UPPER MICHIGAN OVERNIGHT.... ...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORIES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA AND ONTONAGON COUNTY SHORELINE OVERNIGHT... REST OF TONIGHT...PERIODS OF SNOW. THE SNOW WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES WEST AND NORTH. BLUSTERY WEST HALF...ESPECIALLY ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR. LOWS IN THE 20S. TUESDAY...SNOW LIKELY...ESPECIALLY IN THE NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT SNOW BELTS. BLUSTERY AND COLDER. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 22 TO 33. TUESDAY NIGHT...A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT SNOW BELTS...MAINLY EAST HALF IN THE EVENING. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 4 TO 25...COLDEST WEST INTERIOR AND WARMEST EAST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. NEW YEARS DAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 25 TO 32. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 17 TO 27. HIGHS 35 TO 39. FRIDAY...CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW WEST HALF WITH A MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW EAST HALF. LOWS 27 TO 34. HIGHS 32 TO 38. SATURDAY...CLOUDY. SCATTERED LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS OF LAKE SUPERIOR. LOWS 18 TO 26. HIGHS 23 TO 30.