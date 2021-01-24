LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/25/2021

Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some inland spots could fall into the single digits. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Light south to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East winds 10 to 15 MPH.