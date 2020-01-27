LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/27/2020

Today, cloudy with a chance of light snow or light freezing rain. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, cloudy with a chance of snow or light freezing rain. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of snow or light freezing rain. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Light north to northeast wind.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Light wind.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Light wind.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.