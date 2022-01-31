Today, increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of snow late. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some areas could fall into the single digits. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some areas could fall into the single digits. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain or a wintry mix is possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind becoming north 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits. North wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be at or below zero away from the immediate shorelines fo the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.