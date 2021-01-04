LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/4/2020

Today, areas of fog or freezing fog (mainly in the morning). Otherwise, increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of rain or snow (especially west of Marquette). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with chance of snow or early on a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette) Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Light north to northwest wind.



Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Weekend, clouds and at times some sunshine during the day. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at night. High temperatures during the day will be around 30 or the 30s. Low temperatures at night will be around 20 or the 20s.