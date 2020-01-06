LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/6/2019

Today, a few snow showers in the morning in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, snow and wind. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the teens and 20s with the coldest temperatures west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, lake effect snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, at or below zero for inland areas of the Western U.P., around 10 above or the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, a few lake effect snow showers east of Marquette in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Temperatures will be steady to slowly rising in the teens and 20s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of snow, rain, or a rain/snow mix. Near steady temperatures around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Temperatures falling into the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest win d 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night and Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens. High temperatures will be in the 20s.