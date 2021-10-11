LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/11/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind turning east to southeast late 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, cloudy with rain (especially in the Central U.P. and Eastern U.P.) and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast to east to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Winds becoming south to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind becoming west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a few rain showers are possible. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from around 30 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the 40s right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.