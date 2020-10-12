LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/12/2020

Today, cloudy with rain and wind. Some clearing in the late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, temperatures will turn colder in the mid to late afternoon in the Central U.P. and Western U.P. South 20 to 30 MPH turning west. Winds could gust over 40 MPH in the Keweenaw Peninsula.



Tonight, mostly clear with some wind. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some inland areas could fall in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Increasing wind in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming west 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly clear with some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.



Wednesday, cloudy with rain and some wind. High temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain or a rain/snow mix. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Winds becoming north to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with rain or a rain/snow mix. Windy conditions possible. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.