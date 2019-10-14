LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/14/2019

Monday, a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix in the morning. Some sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, around 40 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, cloudy with rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, 30s for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.

