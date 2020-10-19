LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/19/2020

Today, lake effect snow showers and rain showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula and north of Newberry. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 30s in the Western U.P. to the 40s in the Eastern U.P. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, teens for inland areas west of Marquette, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light west to northwest wind.

Tuesday, increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, cloudy with rain or a rain/snow mix. Snow or a rain/snow mix west of Marquette with some light snow accumulations possible. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.



Wednesday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some 20s inland. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with rain. Near steady temperatures in the 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with rain and snow showers. Gusty winds. Steady to slowly falling temperatures in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, cloudy with snow showers which could mix with some rain. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with few higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 20s inland to around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.



Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.