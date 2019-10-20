LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/21/2019

Monday, cloudy with rain and wind. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with gusts 35 to 45 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas of the Western U.P. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.