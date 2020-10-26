LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/26/2020

Today, some snow showers. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, a few snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula and along Lake Superior east of Munising. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some single digits for inland areas west of Marquette, around 20 or the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light west to northwest wind becoming west to southwest.

Tuesday, becoming mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, some teens inland. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest inland). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.