LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/28/2019

Today, scattered lake effect rain showers and at times mixing with snow east of Munising and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sun. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, 30s for inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, cloudy with snow. A rain/snow mix is possible along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with snow or a rain/snow mix in the morning. Clearing from west to east across Upper Michigan in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, some 20s inland. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday, a chance of rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a chance of rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

