LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/4/2021

Today, areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then some clearing in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 40 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Light north wind.



Tuesday, areas of fog in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.