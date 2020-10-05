LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/5/2020

Today, a slight chance of rain in the morning closer to Lake Superior. Otherwise, windy with clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, 50s in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan. South wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts. Some wind gusts along Lake Michigan and along closer to Lake Superior in Marquette and Alger counties could gusts over 40 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind becoming west to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly clear with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South wind 5 to 10 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.