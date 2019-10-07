LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/7/2019

Today, a mix of sun and clouds in the morning. Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, becoming cloudy with rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Friday, rain and wind. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, rain and wind. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, cloudy with a chance of rain, a rain/snow mix or snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s.