LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/18/2019

Today, cloudy with light rain or a light wintry mix. Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with light rain, light snow, or light freezing rain. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with light rain, light snow, or light freezing rain. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with light rain, light snow, or light freezing rain. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, cloudy with light rain or light snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, cloudy with rain or snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Winds becoming north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.