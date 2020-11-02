LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/2/2020

Today, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday (Election Day), mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.