LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/23/2020

Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). Winds becoming east to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Some wind. Near steady temperatures around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH turning southwest late.

Thursday (Thanksgiving), clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turing west to northwest late.