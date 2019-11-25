LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/25/2019

Today, clouds and at times a few peaks of sun with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tonight, a chance of light rain, light snow, or light freezing rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of light snow or light freezing rain in the morning. High temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, cloudy with snow or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with snow or a rain/snow mix. All rain is possible near Lake Michigan. Heavy snow is possible. Strong winds may cause blowing and drifting snow, strong winds may also cause lakeshore flooding and beach erosion along Lake Superior. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. North to northeast wind 25 to 35 MPH with higher gusts, especially along Lake Superior.

Wednesday night, cloudy with snow. Strong winds may cause blowing and drifting snow, strong winds may also cause lakeshore flooding and beach erosion along Lake Superior. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some inland areas may fall into the teens. North to northwest wind 25 to 35 MPH with higher gusts, especially along Lake Superior.

Thursday (Thanksgiving), clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some inland areas may fall into the teens. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.

